CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

63.80 USD 0.39 (0.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CGW exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.21 and at a high of 63.80.

Follow Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
63.21 63.80
Year Range
50.81 65.61
Previous Close
63.41
Open
63.56
Bid
63.80
Ask
64.10
Low
63.21
High
63.80
Volume
158
Daily Change
0.62%
Month Change
1.03%
6 Months Change
14.73%
Year Change
4.08%
22 September, Monday
13:45
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev