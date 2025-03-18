Currencies / CGW
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
63.80 USD 0.39 (0.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CGW exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.21 and at a high of 63.80.
Follow Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
63.21 63.80
Year Range
50.81 65.61
- Previous Close
- 63.41
- Open
- 63.56
- Bid
- 63.80
- Ask
- 64.10
- Low
- 63.21
- High
- 63.80
- Volume
- 158
- Daily Change
- 0.62%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.73%
- Year Change
- 4.08%