CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
63.54 USD 0.13 (0.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CGW ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.21 e ad un massimo di 63.56.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
63.21 63.56
Intervallo Annuale
50.81 65.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.41
- Apertura
- 63.56
- Bid
- 63.54
- Ask
- 63.84
- Minimo
- 63.21
- Massimo
- 63.56
- Volume
- 129
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.21%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.62%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 14.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.65%