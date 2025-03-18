QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CGW
Tornare a Azioni

CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

63.54 USD 0.13 (0.21%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CGW ha avuto una variazione del 0.21% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 63.21 e ad un massimo di 63.56.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CGW News

Intervallo Giornaliero
63.21 63.56
Intervallo Annuale
50.81 65.61
Chiusura Precedente
63.41
Apertura
63.56
Bid
63.54
Ask
63.84
Minimo
63.21
Massimo
63.56
Volume
129
Variazione giornaliera
0.21%
Variazione Mensile
0.62%
Variazione Semestrale
14.26%
Variazione Annuale
3.65%
22 settembre, lunedì
13:45
USD
Discorso di Williams, Membro del FOMC
Agire
Fcst
Prev