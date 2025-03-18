통화 / CGW
CGW: Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF
63.54 USD 0.13 (0.21%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CGW 환율이 오늘 0.21%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 63.21이고 고가는 63.56이었습니다.
Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CGW News
일일 변동 비율
63.21 63.56
년간 변동
50.81 65.61
- 이전 종가
- 63.41
- 시가
- 63.56
- Bid
- 63.54
- Ask
- 63.84
- 저가
- 63.21
- 고가
- 63.56
- 볼륨
- 129
- 일일 변동
- 0.21%
- 월 변동
- 0.62%
- 6개월 변동
- 14.26%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.65%