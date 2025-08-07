Moedas / CENX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
CENX: Century Aluminum Company
26.55 USD 0.15 (0.57%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CENX para hoje mudou para 0.57%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.18 e o mais alto foi 26.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Century Aluminum Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CENX Notícias
- Century Aluminum (CENX) Is Up 18.11% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Century (CENX): Will It Gain?
- Here's Why Momentum in Century (CENX) Should Keep going
- Century (CENX) Moves 6.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Crushes The Dow; Here's Why Warner Bros. Is Spiking (Live Coverage)
- Ações da Century Aluminum atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 25,4
- Century Aluminum stock hits 52-week high at 25.4 USD
- Is Century Aluminum (CENX) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Why Fast-paced Mover Century (CENX) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Tariff Impact Exposes Aluminum Market Fragility - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Century (CENX) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- 4 High-Flying Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Buy Now
- Is Century Aluminum (CENX) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 19th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th
- Century Aluminum Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Century Aluminum (CENX) is a Great Choice
- Why Century (CENX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Has Century Aluminum (CENX) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Recent Price Trend in Century (CENX) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Century Aluminum Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results, strong Q3 outlook amid tariff boost
- Century Aluminum (CENX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Faixa diária
26.18 26.84
Faixa anual
13.05 26.84
- Fechamento anterior
- 26.40
- Open
- 26.42
- Bid
- 26.55
- Ask
- 26.85
- Low
- 26.18
- High
- 26.84
- Volume
- 671
- Mudança diária
- 0.57%
- Mudança mensal
- 20.68%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.22%
- Mudança anual
- 62.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh