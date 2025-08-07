Currencies / CENX
CENX: Century Aluminum Company
25.99 USD 0.04 (0.15%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CENX exchange rate has changed by -0.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.82 and at a high of 26.54.
Follow Century Aluminum Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CENX News
Daily Range
25.82 26.54
Year Range
13.05 26.83
- Previous Close
- 26.03
- Open
- 26.22
- Bid
- 25.99
- Ask
- 26.29
- Low
- 25.82
- High
- 26.54
- Volume
- 1.569 K
- Daily Change
- -0.15%
- Month Change
- 18.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.17%
- Year Change
- 58.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%