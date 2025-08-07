通貨 / CENX
CENX: Century Aluminum Company
26.90 USD 0.50 (1.89%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CENXの今日の為替レートは、1.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.18の安値と26.94の高値で取引されました。
Century Aluminum Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
26.18 26.94
1年のレンジ
13.05 26.94
- 以前の終値
- 26.40
- 始値
- 26.42
- 買値
- 26.90
- 買値
- 27.20
- 安値
- 26.18
- 高値
- 26.94
- 出来高
- 2.861 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.89%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 22.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 46.12%
- 1年の変化
- 64.22%
