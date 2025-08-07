クォートセクション
通貨 / CENX
CENX: Century Aluminum Company

26.90 USD 0.50 (1.89%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CENXの今日の為替レートは、1.89%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.18の安値と26.94の高値で取引されました。

Century Aluminum Companyダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.18 26.94
1年のレンジ
13.05 26.94
以前の終値
26.40
始値
26.42
買値
26.90
買値
27.20
安値
26.18
高値
26.94
出来高
2.861 K
1日の変化
1.89%
1ヶ月の変化
22.27%
6ヶ月の変化
46.12%
1年の変化
64.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K