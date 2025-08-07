Valute / CENX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CENX: Century Aluminum Company
27.57 USD 0.67 (2.49%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CENX ha avuto una variazione del 2.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.90 e ad un massimo di 28.43.
Segui le dinamiche di Century Aluminum Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CENX News
- Century Aluminum (CENX) Is Up 18.11% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Century (CENX): Will It Gain?
- Here's Why Momentum in Century (CENX) Should Keep going
- Century (CENX) Moves 6.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Crushes The Dow; Here's Why Warner Bros. Is Spiking (Live Coverage)
- Il titolo di Century Aluminum raggiunge un massimo di 52 settimane a 25,4 USD
- Century Aluminum stock hits 52-week high at 25.4 USD
- Is Century Aluminum (CENX) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Why Fast-paced Mover Century (CENX) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Tariff Impact Exposes Aluminum Market Fragility - Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
- Otis to Elevate Connectivity on Singapore's Cross Island Line Phase 1
- Century (CENX) is on the Move, Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
- 4 High-Flying Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Buy Now
- Is Century Aluminum (CENX) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Grab These 4 Stocks With Solid Net Profit Margins to Boost Returns
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 19th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 19th
- Century Aluminum Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Century Aluminum (CENX) is a Great Choice
- Why Century (CENX) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
- Has Century Aluminum (CENX) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Recent Price Trend in Century (CENX) is Your Friend, Here's Why
- Century Aluminum Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results, strong Q3 outlook amid tariff boost
- Century Aluminum (CENX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.90 28.43
Intervallo Annuale
13.05 28.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.90
- Apertura
- 26.94
- Bid
- 27.57
- Ask
- 27.87
- Minimo
- 26.90
- Massimo
- 28.43
- Volume
- 6.161 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- 25.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 49.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- 68.32%
20 settembre, sabato