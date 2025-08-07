QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CENX
Tornare a Azioni

CENX: Century Aluminum Company

27.57 USD 0.67 (2.49%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CENX ha avuto una variazione del 2.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.90 e ad un massimo di 28.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Century Aluminum Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CENX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.90 28.43
Intervallo Annuale
13.05 28.43
Chiusura Precedente
26.90
Apertura
26.94
Bid
27.57
Ask
27.87
Minimo
26.90
Massimo
28.43
Volume
6.161 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.49%
Variazione Mensile
25.32%
Variazione Semestrale
49.76%
Variazione Annuale
68.32%
20 settembre, sabato