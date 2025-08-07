货币 / CENX
CENX: Century Aluminum Company
26.13 USD 0.08 (0.31%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CENX汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点25.55和高点26.44进行交易。
关注Century Aluminum Company动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
25.55 26.44
年范围
13.05 26.83
- 前一天收盘价
- 26.05
- 开盘价
- 25.81
- 卖价
- 26.13
- 买价
- 26.43
- 最低价
- 25.55
- 最高价
- 26.44
- 交易量
- 1.292 K
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- 18.77%
- 6个月变化
- 41.93%
- 年变化
- 59.52%
