BTG: B2Gold Corp (Canada)
4.28 USD 0.06 (1.38%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BTG para hoje mudou para -1.38%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.26 e o mais alto foi 4.35.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas B2Gold Corp (Canada). As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTG Notícias
- B2Gold Confirms Total 2025 Production Outlook Despite Goose Mine Cut
- Buy B2Gold: The Bullish Rally Is Just Beginning (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold: Even More Bullish After Goose Mine Started & Gold's New ATH, Stock Barely Moved
- B2Gold (BTG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- B2Gold: Still Too Cheap (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 4.34 USD
- US Treasury queries Brazilian banks over sanctions, source says
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.19 USD
- B2Gold vs. IAMGOLD: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Aris Mining's Costs Climb: Can Margins Hold Up Amid Inflation?
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.01 USD
- BTG Q2 Production Beats Expectations: Can It Keep the Momentum?
- Fortuna Mining: From Silver Miner To Undervalued Gold Mining Opportunity (NYSE:FSM)
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Sales Surge: Will Volume Momentum Last?
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 3.94 USD
- B2Gold Gains 31% in 3 Months: Here's How to Play the Stock
- Should You Buy Aris Mining Stock After a 70% Surge in 6 Months?
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Output Climbs: Segovia Sets Stage for Solid 2H
- B2Gold Beating On Production, Adding Tier-One Assets, And Trading At Steep Discount
- B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- B2Gold Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 2025 slides: Record revenue amid gold price surge
- B2Gold earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
Faixa diária
4.26 4.35
Faixa anual
2.20 4.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.34
- Open
- 4.35
- Bid
- 4.28
- Ask
- 4.58
- Low
- 4.26
- High
- 4.35
- Volume
- 695
- Mudança diária
- -1.38%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 48.10%
- Mudança anual
- 36.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh