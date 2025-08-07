货币 / BTG
BTG: B2Gold Corp (Canada)
4.34 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BTG汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点4.25和高点4.36进行交易。
关注B2Gold Corp (Canada)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
BTG新闻
- B2Gold Confirms Total 2025 Production Outlook Despite Goose Mine Cut
- Buy B2Gold: The Bullish Rally Is Just Beginning (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold: Even More Bullish After Goose Mine Started & Gold's New ATH, Stock Barely Moved
- B2Gold (BTG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- B2Gold: Still Too Cheap (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 4.34 USD
- US Treasury queries Brazilian banks over sanctions, source says
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.19 USD
- B2Gold vs. IAMGOLD: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Aris Mining's Costs Climb: Can Margins Hold Up Amid Inflation?
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.01 USD
- BTG Q2 Production Beats Expectations: Can It Keep the Momentum?
- Fortuna Mining: From Silver Miner To Undervalued Gold Mining Opportunity (NYSE:FSM)
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Sales Surge: Will Volume Momentum Last?
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 3.94 USD
- B2Gold Gains 31% in 3 Months: Here's How to Play the Stock
- Should You Buy Aris Mining Stock After a 70% Surge in 6 Months?
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Output Climbs: Segovia Sets Stage for Solid 2H
- B2Gold Beating On Production, Adding Tier-One Assets, And Trading At Steep Discount
- B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- B2Gold Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 2025 slides: Record revenue amid gold price surge
- B2Gold earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
日范围
4.25 4.36
年范围
2.20 4.60
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.33
- 开盘价
- 4.29
- 卖价
- 4.34
- 买价
- 4.64
- 最低价
- 4.25
- 最高价
- 4.36
- 交易量
- 2.112 K
- 日变化
- 0.23%
- 月变化
- 3.33%
- 6个月变化
- 50.17%
- 年变化
- 38.66%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值