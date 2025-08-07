KurseKategorien
Währungen / BTG
Zurück zum Aktien

BTG: B2Gold Corp (Canada)

4.33 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von BTG hat sich für heute um -0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.35 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die B2Gold Corp (Canada)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BTG News

Tagesspanne
4.24 4.35
Jahresspanne
2.20 4.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
4.34
Eröffnung
4.35
Bid
4.33
Ask
4.63
Tief
4.24
Hoch
4.35
Volumen
16.104 K
Tagesänderung
-0.23%
Monatsänderung
3.10%
6-Monatsänderung
49.83%
Jahresänderung
38.34%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K