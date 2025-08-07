Währungen / BTG
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
BTG: B2Gold Corp (Canada)
4.33 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von BTG hat sich für heute um -0.23% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 4.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 4.35 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die B2Gold Corp (Canada)-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTG News
- B2Gold Confirms Total 2025 Production Outlook Despite Goose Mine Cut
- Buy B2Gold: The Bullish Rally Is Just Beginning (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold: Even More Bullish After Goose Mine Started & Gold's New ATH, Stock Barely Moved
- B2Gold (BTG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- B2Gold: Still Too Cheap (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 4.34 USD
- US Treasury queries Brazilian banks over sanctions, source says
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.19 USD
- B2Gold vs. IAMGOLD: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Aris Mining's Costs Climb: Can Margins Hold Up Amid Inflation?
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.01 USD
- BTG Q2 Production Beats Expectations: Can It Keep the Momentum?
- Fortuna Mining: From Silver Miner To Undervalued Gold Mining Opportunity (NYSE:FSM)
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Sales Surge: Will Volume Momentum Last?
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 3.94 USD
- B2Gold Gains 31% in 3 Months: Here's How to Play the Stock
- Should You Buy Aris Mining Stock After a 70% Surge in 6 Months?
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Output Climbs: Segovia Sets Stage for Solid 2H
- B2Gold Beating On Production, Adding Tier-One Assets, And Trading At Steep Discount
- B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- B2Gold Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 2025 slides: Record revenue amid gold price surge
- B2Gold earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
Tagesspanne
4.24 4.35
Jahresspanne
2.20 4.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 4.34
- Eröffnung
- 4.35
- Bid
- 4.33
- Ask
- 4.63
- Tief
- 4.24
- Hoch
- 4.35
- Volumen
- 16.104 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.23%
- Monatsänderung
- 3.10%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 49.83%
- Jahresänderung
- 38.34%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K