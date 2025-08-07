クォートセクション
通貨 / BTG
BTG: B2Gold Corp (Canada)

4.33 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BTGの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.24の安値と4.35の高値で取引されました。

B2Gold Corp (Canada)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.24 4.35
1年のレンジ
2.20 4.60
以前の終値
4.34
始値
4.35
買値
4.33
買値
4.63
安値
4.24
高値
4.35
出来高
16.104 K
1日の変化
-0.23%
1ヶ月の変化
3.10%
6ヶ月の変化
49.83%
1年の変化
38.34%
