通貨 / BTG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BTG: B2Gold Corp (Canada)
4.33 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BTGの今日の為替レートは、-0.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.24の安値と4.35の高値で取引されました。
B2Gold Corp (Canada)ダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTG News
- B2Gold Confirms Total 2025 Production Outlook Despite Goose Mine Cut
- Buy B2Gold: The Bullish Rally Is Just Beginning (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold: Even More Bullish After Goose Mine Started & Gold's New ATH, Stock Barely Moved
- B2Gold (BTG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- B2Gold: Still Too Cheap (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 4.34 USD
- US Treasury queries Brazilian banks over sanctions, source says
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.19 USD
- B2Gold vs. IAMGOLD: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Aris Mining's Costs Climb: Can Margins Hold Up Amid Inflation?
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.01 USD
- BTG Q2 Production Beats Expectations: Can It Keep the Momentum?
- Fortuna Mining: From Silver Miner To Undervalued Gold Mining Opportunity (NYSE:FSM)
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Sales Surge: Will Volume Momentum Last?
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 3.94 USD
- B2Gold Gains 31% in 3 Months: Here's How to Play the Stock
- Should You Buy Aris Mining Stock After a 70% Surge in 6 Months?
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Output Climbs: Segovia Sets Stage for Solid 2H
- B2Gold Beating On Production, Adding Tier-One Assets, And Trading At Steep Discount
- B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- B2Gold Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 2025 slides: Record revenue amid gold price surge
- B2Gold earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
1日のレンジ
4.24 4.35
1年のレンジ
2.20 4.60
- 以前の終値
- 4.34
- 始値
- 4.35
- 買値
- 4.33
- 買値
- 4.63
- 安値
- 4.24
- 高値
- 4.35
- 出来高
- 16.104 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 49.83%
- 1年の変化
- 38.34%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K