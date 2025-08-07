Divisas / BTG
BTG: B2Gold Corp (Canada)
4.34 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BTG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.23%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 4.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.46.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas B2Gold Corp (Canada). El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BTG News
- B2Gold Confirms Total 2025 Production Outlook Despite Goose Mine Cut
- Buy B2Gold: The Bullish Rally Is Just Beginning (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold: Even More Bullish After Goose Mine Started & Gold's New ATH, Stock Barely Moved
- B2Gold (BTG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- B2Gold: Still Too Cheap (NYSE:BTG)
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 4.34 USD
- US Treasury queries Brazilian banks over sanctions, source says
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.19 USD
- B2Gold vs. IAMGOLD: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- Aris Mining's Costs Climb: Can Margins Hold Up Amid Inflation?
- B2Gold stock hits 52-week high at 4.01 USD
- BTG Q2 Production Beats Expectations: Can It Keep the Momentum?
- Fortuna Mining: From Silver Miner To Undervalued Gold Mining Opportunity (NYSE:FSM)
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Sales Surge: Will Volume Momentum Last?
- 12 Undercovered Stocks: BrightSpire Capital, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Adobe And More
- B2Gold Corp stock hits 52-week high at 3.94 USD
- B2Gold Gains 31% in 3 Months: Here's How to Play the Stock
- Should You Buy Aris Mining Stock After a 70% Surge in 6 Months?
- Aris Mining's Q2 Gold Output Climbs: Segovia Sets Stage for Solid 2H
- B2Gold Beating On Production, Adding Tier-One Assets, And Trading At Steep Discount
- B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- B2Gold Earnings Miss Estimates in Q2, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 2025 slides: Record revenue amid gold price surge
- B2Gold earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
Rango diario
4.25 4.46
Rango anual
2.20 4.60
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.33
- Open
- 4.29
- Bid
- 4.34
- Ask
- 4.64
- Low
- 4.25
- High
- 4.46
- Volumen
- 21.343 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.23%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.33%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 50.17%
- Cambio anual
- 38.66%
