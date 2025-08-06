Moedas / BIRK
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BIRK: Birkenstock Holding plc
45.96 USD 0.35 (0.77%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BIRK para hoje mudou para 0.77%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 45.95 e o mais alto foi 46.20.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Birkenstock Holding plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIRK Notícias
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights NIKE, Adidas, Skechers U.S.A, Birkenstock and Wolverine World Wide
- 5 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks Positioned for Growth Amid Athleisure Boom
- Factbox-Hot or not? How recent high-profile US IPOs have performed
- Birkenstock: Great Value As Margins Heat Up (NYSE:BIRK)
- Earnings call transcript: Birkenstock Q3 2025 beats EPS, stock dips
- Birkenstock stock maintains Buy rating at Goldman Sachs after strong Q3
- Consumer Tech News (August 11–August 15): Consumer Sentiment Slips, Stimulus Sparks Rallies, and Cisco & Applied Materials Headline Earnings - Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Wall St futures mixed after hot PPI tempers Fed rate cut bets
- Stifel lowers Birkenstock stock price target to $66 on B2B shift
- Birkenstock Holding plc 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:BIRK)
- Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Why Are Birkenstock Shares Plunging Thursday? - Birkenstock Holding (NYSE:BIRK)
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones Wavers Ahead Of PPI Inflation Report; AI Stock Coherent Plunges On Earnings (Live Coverage)
- Tapestry, Deer and Cisco fall premarket; Birkenstock gains
- Birkenstock (BIRK) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates
- Birkenstock profit beats estimates as shoemaker outlines plan to cope with tariffs
- Birkenstock narrowly misses quarterly sales estimates as demand cools
- Advanced Auto Parts and Birkenstock are part of Zacks Earnings Preview
- Birkenstock stock outlook remains positive ahead of Q3 results, Piper Sandler says
- 3 Key Takeaways from the Q2 Earnings Season
- Skechers (SKX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Stifel reaffirms Buy rating on Birkenstock stock amid currency headwinds
- Birkenstock (BIRK) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Wolverine World Wide (WWW) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
Faixa diária
45.95 46.20
Faixa anual
40.56 62.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 45.61
- Open
- 45.95
- Bid
- 45.96
- Ask
- 46.26
- Low
- 45.95
- High
- 46.20
- Volume
- 23
- Mudança diária
- 0.77%
- Mudança mensal
- -11.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.86%
- Mudança anual
- -6.83%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh