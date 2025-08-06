通貨 / BIRK
BIRK: Birkenstock Holding plc
46.00 USD 0.39 (0.86%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BIRKの今日の為替レートは、0.86%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり45.65の安値と46.25の高値で取引されました。
Birkenstock Holding plcダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
45.65 46.25
1年のレンジ
40.56 62.66
- 以前の終値
- 45.61
- 始値
- 45.95
- 買値
- 46.00
- 買値
- 46.30
- 安値
- 45.65
- 高値
- 46.25
- 出来高
- 1.894 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.86%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -11.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.78%
- 1年の変化
- -6.75%
