货币 / BIRK
BIRK: Birkenstock Holding plc
45.81 USD 0.17 (0.37%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BIRK汇率已更改0.37%。当日，交易品种以低点45.72和高点46.31进行交易。
关注Birkenstock Holding plc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
45.72 46.31
年范围
40.56 62.66
- 前一天收盘价
- 45.64
- 开盘价
- 45.80
- 卖价
- 45.81
- 买价
- 46.11
- 最低价
- 45.72
- 最高价
- 46.31
- 交易量
- 222
- 日变化
- 0.37%
- 月变化
- -11.89%
- 6个月变化
- -1.19%
- 年变化
- -7.14%
