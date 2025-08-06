Valute / BIRK
BIRK: Birkenstock Holding plc
46.96 USD 0.71 (1.49%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BIRK ha avuto una variazione del -1.49% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.65 e ad un massimo di 47.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Birkenstock Holding plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BIRK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.65 47.38
Intervallo Annuale
40.56 62.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 47.67
- Apertura
- 47.18
- Bid
- 46.96
- Ask
- 47.26
- Minimo
- 46.65
- Massimo
- 47.38
- Volume
- 1.512 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.49%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.80%