Divisas / BIRK
BIRK: Birkenstock Holding plc
45.61 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Cíclico Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BIRK de hoy ha cambiado un -0.07%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 45.25, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 46.31.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Birkenstock Holding plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BIRK News
Rango diario
45.25 46.31
Rango anual
40.56 62.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 45.64
- Open
- 45.80
- Bid
- 45.61
- Ask
- 45.91
- Low
- 45.25
- High
- 46.31
- Volumen
- 2.573 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.07%
- Cambio mensual
- -12.27%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -1.62%
- Cambio anual
- -7.54%
