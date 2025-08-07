Moedas / BDX
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BDX: Becton, Dickinson and Company
187.59 USD 1.45 (0.78%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BDX para hoje mudou para 0.78%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 186.72 e o mais alto foi 190.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Becton, Dickinson and Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BDX Notícias
- Should Value Investors Buy Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Stock?
- SOLV Strong Q2 Results Signal Momentum: Is the Stock Worth Buying Now?
- BDX vs. MMSI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Hologic's 2025 Outlook Improves on Strong Q3, Easing Tariff Headwinds
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Becton Dickinson Stock?
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- Here's Why Becton Dickinson (BDX) is a Strong Value Stock
- BDJ: This Fund Provides Diversification Benefits Along With A High Yield
- Best Dividend Kings: August 2025
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Jefferies’ top stock picks: From Big Tech to semis, these are consistent winners
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Edwards Lifesciences: Gradually Winning My Investment Heart (NYSE:EW)
- Becton, Dickinson: Great Time To Buy This Dividend Aristocrat (BDX)
- Waters stock remains Overweight at KeyBanc on post-merger potential
- 11 Dividend Aristocrats With Excellent Upside Potential In The Next Year
- Here's Why Becton Dickinson (BDX) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Why Becton Dickinson (BDX) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Can Sustained Product Demand Drive CAH Stock Before Q4 Earnings?
- Company News for Aug 8, 2025
- Piper Sandler raises Becton Dickinson stock price target to $200 on earnings beat
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.51%
Faixa diária
186.72 190.02
Faixa anual
163.33 251.99
- Fechamento anterior
- 186.14
- Open
- 186.79
- Bid
- 187.59
- Ask
- 187.89
- Low
- 186.72
- High
- 190.02
- Volume
- 1.941 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.78%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.55%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -17.86%
- Mudança anual
- -22.82%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh