BDX: Becton, Dickinson and Company
187.31 USD 1.46 (0.79%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BDX exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 185.37 and at a high of 188.04.
Follow Becton, Dickinson and Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BDX News
Daily Range
185.37 188.04
Year Range
163.33 251.99
- Previous Close
- 185.85
- Open
- 185.37
- Bid
- 187.31
- Ask
- 187.61
- Low
- 185.37
- High
- 188.04
- Volume
- 699
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- -2.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.98%
- Year Change
- -22.93%
