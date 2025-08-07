QuotesSections
BDX: Becton, Dickinson and Company

187.31 USD 1.46 (0.79%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BDX exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 185.37 and at a high of 188.04.

Follow Becton, Dickinson and Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
185.37 188.04
Year Range
163.33 251.99
Previous Close
185.85
Open
185.37
Bid
187.31
Ask
187.61
Low
185.37
High
188.04
Volume
699
Daily Change
0.79%
Month Change
-2.69%
6 Months Change
-17.98%
Year Change
-22.93%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%