BDX: Becton, Dickinson and Company
187.09 USD 1.27 (0.67%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BDX ha avuto una variazione del -0.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 185.65 e ad un massimo di 188.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Becton, Dickinson and Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
185.65 188.85
Intervallo Annuale
163.33 251.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 188.36
- Apertura
- 188.41
- Bid
- 187.09
- Ask
- 187.39
- Minimo
- 185.65
- Massimo
- 188.85
- Volume
- 2.467 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.81%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -18.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- -23.02%
20 settembre, sabato