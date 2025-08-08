QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / BDX
Tornare a Azioni

BDX: Becton, Dickinson and Company

187.09 USD 1.27 (0.67%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BDX ha avuto una variazione del -0.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 185.65 e ad un massimo di 188.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Becton, Dickinson and Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

BDX News

Intervallo Giornaliero
185.65 188.85
Intervallo Annuale
163.33 251.99
Chiusura Precedente
188.36
Apertura
188.41
Bid
187.09
Ask
187.39
Minimo
185.65
Massimo
188.85
Volume
2.467 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.67%
Variazione Mensile
-2.81%
Variazione Semestrale
-18.08%
Variazione Annuale
-23.02%
20 settembre, sabato