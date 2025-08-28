Moedas / APLD
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation
19.95 USD 0.12 (0.61%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APLD para hoje mudou para 0.61%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.88 e o mais alto foi 20.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Applied Digital Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
19.88 20.34
Faixa anual
3.31 20.34
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.83
- Open
- 20.24
- Bid
- 19.95
- Ask
- 20.25
- Low
- 19.88
- High
- 20.34
- Volume
- 3.005 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.61%
- Mudança mensal
- 31.86%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 254.98%
- Mudança anual
- 142.70%
