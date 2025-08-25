Currencies / APLD
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation
19.55 USD 0.20 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
APLD exchange rate has changed by 1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.65 and at a high of 19.75.
Follow Applied Digital Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
APLD News
Daily Range
18.65 19.75
Year Range
3.31 19.96
- Previous Close
- 19.35
- Open
- 19.35
- Bid
- 19.55
- Ask
- 19.85
- Low
- 18.65
- High
- 19.75
- Volume
- 21.044 K
- Daily Change
- 1.03%
- Month Change
- 29.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 247.86%
- Year Change
- 137.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%