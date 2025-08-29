Divisas / APLD
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation
19.83 USD 0.37 (1.90%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de APLD de hoy ha cambiado un 1.90%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 18.88, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.15.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Applied Digital Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
18.88 20.15
Rango anual
3.31 20.15
- Cierres anteriores
- 19.46
- Open
- 19.14
- Bid
- 19.83
- Ask
- 20.13
- Low
- 18.88
- High
- 20.15
- Volumen
- 35.597 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.90%
- Cambio mensual
- 31.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 252.85%
- Cambio anual
- 141.24%
