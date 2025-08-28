Währungen / APLD
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation
19.91 USD 0.08 (0.40%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von APLD hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.52 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Applied Digital Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
APLD News
Tagesspanne
19.56 20.52
Jahresspanne
3.31 20.52
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 19.83
- Eröffnung
- 20.24
- Bid
- 19.91
- Ask
- 20.21
- Tief
- 19.56
- Hoch
- 20.52
- Volumen
- 28.066 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 31.59%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 254.27%
- Jahresänderung
- 142.21%
