APLD: Applied Digital Corporation

19.91 USD 0.08 (0.40%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von APLD hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 19.56 bis zu einem Hoch von 20.52 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Applied Digital Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
19.56 20.52
Jahresspanne
3.31 20.52
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
19.83
Eröffnung
20.24
Bid
19.91
Ask
20.21
Tief
19.56
Hoch
20.52
Volumen
28.066 K
Tagesänderung
0.40%
Monatsänderung
31.59%
6-Monatsänderung
254.27%
Jahresänderung
142.21%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K