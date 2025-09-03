Valute / APLD
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation
20.48 USD 0.57 (2.86%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APLD ha avuto una variazione del 2.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.80 e ad un massimo di 20.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Applied Digital Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.80 20.79
Intervallo Annuale
3.31 20.79
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.91
- Apertura
- 19.90
- Bid
- 20.48
- Ask
- 20.78
- Minimo
- 19.80
- Massimo
- 20.79
- Volume
- 29.548 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.86%
- Variazione Mensile
- 35.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 264.41%
- Variazione Annuale
- 149.15%
20 settembre, sabato