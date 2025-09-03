QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / APLD
Tornare a Azioni

APLD: Applied Digital Corporation

20.48 USD 0.57 (2.86%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio APLD ha avuto una variazione del 2.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.80 e ad un massimo di 20.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Applied Digital Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

APLD News

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.80 20.79
Intervallo Annuale
3.31 20.79
Chiusura Precedente
19.91
Apertura
19.90
Bid
20.48
Ask
20.78
Minimo
19.80
Massimo
20.79
Volume
29.548 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.86%
Variazione Mensile
35.36%
Variazione Semestrale
264.41%
Variazione Annuale
149.15%
20 settembre, sabato