통화 / APLD
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation
20.48 USD 0.57 (2.86%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
APLD 환율이 오늘 2.86%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.80이고 고가는 20.79이었습니다.
Applied Digital Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
19.80 20.79
년간 변동
3.31 20.79
- 이전 종가
- 19.91
- 시가
- 19.90
- Bid
- 20.48
- Ask
- 20.78
- 저가
- 19.80
- 고가
- 20.79
- 볼륨
- 29.548 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.86%
- 월 변동
- 35.36%
- 6개월 변동
- 264.41%
- 년간 변동율
- 149.15%
