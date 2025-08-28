クォートセクション
通貨 / APLD
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation

19.91 USD 0.08 (0.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

APLDの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.56の安値と20.52の高値で取引されました。

Applied Digital Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
19.56 20.52
1年のレンジ
3.31 20.52
以前の終値
19.83
始値
20.24
買値
19.91
買値
20.21
安値
19.56
高値
20.52
出来高
28.066 K
1日の変化
0.40%
1ヶ月の変化
31.59%
6ヶ月の変化
254.27%
1年の変化
142.21%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K