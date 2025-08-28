通貨 / APLD
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation
19.91 USD 0.08 (0.40%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
APLDの今日の為替レートは、0.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.56の安値と20.52の高値で取引されました。
Applied Digital Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
APLD News
- Applied Digital: Wait Till Valuations Matter, Then You Will Get It (NASDAQ:APLD)
- DELL's ISG Growth Accelerates: Is AI Infrastructure the Catalyst?
- Nvidia Has $4.3 Billion Invested in These 6 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- 3 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
- Why Did Applied Digital Stock Skyrocket 34.5% This Week?
- DELL vs. APLD: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- アプライド・デジタル株、52週間高値の17.61ドルを記録
- Applied Digital stock hits 52-week high at $17.61
- Applied Digital Jumps 122% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Applied Digital’s AI Potential Is Huge - Markets Disagree (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Buckle Up For The Biggest Market Disruption Since The Industrial Revolution
- Cummins Wes, CEO of Applied Digital, sells $6.1m in shares
- Applied Digital CFO Mohmand Mohmand saidal LaVanway sells $1.14 million in shares
- Applied digital director Nottenburg sells $305,200 in shares
- Why Did Applied Digital Stock Plummet This Week?
- APLD Rides on Accelerating AI Infrastructure Demand: What's Ahead?
- CoreWeave Just Gave This Data Center Stock a Big Boost. Should You Buy Shares Now?
- Poised for Explosive Growth: 2 AI Stocks That Could Surge 100% by 2028
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/1/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Applied Digital Stock Falls-- Yet Analysts See 30% Upside Potential
- Applied Digital stock rises after securing new CoreWeave lease
- Applied Digital stock hits 52-week high at 17.0 USD
1日のレンジ
19.56 20.52
1年のレンジ
3.31 20.52
- 以前の終値
- 19.83
- 始値
- 20.24
- 買値
- 19.91
- 買値
- 20.21
- 安値
- 19.56
- 高値
- 20.52
- 出来高
- 28.066 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 31.59%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 254.27%
- 1年の変化
- 142.21%
