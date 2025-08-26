货币 / APLD
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation
19.34 USD 0.12 (0.62%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APLD汇率已更改-0.62%。当日，交易品种以低点19.10和高点19.52进行交易。
关注Applied Digital Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APLD新闻
- DELL's ISG Growth Accelerates: Is AI Infrastructure the Catalyst?
- Nvidia Has $4.3 Billion Invested in These 6 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- 3 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
- Why Did Applied Digital Stock Skyrocket 34.5% This Week?
- DELL vs. APLD: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- Applied Digital股票触及52周高点17.61美元
- Applied Digital stock hits 52-week high at $17.61
- Applied Digital Jumps 122% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Applied Digital’s AI Potential Is Huge - Markets Disagree (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Buckle Up For The Biggest Market Disruption Since The Industrial Revolution
- Cummins Wes, CEO of Applied Digital, sells $6.1m in shares
- Applied Digital CFO Mohmand Mohmand saidal LaVanway sells $1.14 million in shares
- Applied digital director Nottenburg sells $305,200 in shares
- Why Did Applied Digital Stock Plummet This Week?
- APLD Rides on Accelerating AI Infrastructure Demand: What's Ahead?
- CoreWeave Just Gave This Data Center Stock a Big Boost. Should You Buy Shares Now?
- Poised for Explosive Growth: 2 AI Stocks That Could Surge 100% by 2028
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/1/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Applied Digital Stock Falls-- Yet Analysts See 30% Upside Potential
- Applied Digital stock rises after securing new CoreWeave lease
- Applied Digital stock hits 52-week high at 17.0 USD
- APLD Trades Higher Than Industry at 13.5X P/S: Is the Stock a Buy?
日范围
19.10 19.52
年范围
3.31 19.96
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.46
- 开盘价
- 19.14
- 卖价
- 19.34
- 买价
- 19.64
- 最低价
- 19.10
- 最高价
- 19.52
- 交易量
- 4.408 K
- 日变化
- -0.62%
- 月变化
- 27.83%
- 6个月变化
- 244.13%
- 年变化
- 135.28%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值