Devises / APLD
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
APLD: Applied Digital Corporation
20.48 USD 0.57 (2.86%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de APLD a changé de 2.86% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 19.80 et à un maximum de 20.79.
Suivez la dynamique Applied Digital Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
APLD Nouvelles
- L’action d’Applied Digital Corp atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 20,53 USD
- Applied Digital Corp stock hits 52-week high at 20.53 USD
- Applied Digital: Wait Till Valuations Matter, Then You Will Get It (NASDAQ:APLD)
- DELL's ISG Growth Accelerates: Is AI Infrastructure the Catalyst?
- Nvidia Has $4.3 Billion Invested in These 6 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks. Here's the Best of the Bunch.
- 3 Soaring Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
- Why Did Applied Digital Stock Skyrocket 34.5% This Week?
- DELL vs. APLD: Which AI Infrastructure Stock Is the Better Buy Now?
- L’action d’Applied Digital atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 17,61$
- Applied Digital stock hits 52-week high at $17.61
- Applied Digital Jumps 122% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Applied Digital’s AI Potential Is Huge - Markets Disagree (NASDAQ:APLD)
- Friday’s Insider Trades: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks Revealed
- Buckle Up For The Biggest Market Disruption Since The Industrial Revolution
- Cummins Wes, CEO of Applied Digital, sells $6.1m in shares
- Applied Digital CFO Mohmand Mohmand saidal LaVanway sells $1.14 million in shares
- Applied digital director Nottenburg sells $305,200 in shares
- Why Did Applied Digital Stock Plummet This Week?
- APLD Rides on Accelerating AI Infrastructure Demand: What's Ahead?
- CoreWeave Just Gave This Data Center Stock a Big Boost. Should You Buy Shares Now?
- Poised for Explosive Growth: 2 AI Stocks That Could Surge 100% by 2028
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/1/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Applied Digital Stock Falls-- Yet Analysts See 30% Upside Potential
Range quotidien
19.80 20.79
Range Annuel
3.31 20.79
- Clôture Précédente
- 19.91
- Ouverture
- 19.90
- Bid
- 20.48
- Ask
- 20.78
- Plus Bas
- 19.80
- Plus Haut
- 20.79
- Volume
- 29.548 K
- Changement quotidien
- 2.86%
- Changement Mensuel
- 35.36%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 264.41%
- Changement Annuel
- 149.15%
20 septembre, samedi