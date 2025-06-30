Moedas / AMSC
AMSC: American Superconductor Corporation
62.52 USD 2.03 (3.36%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AMSC para hoje mudou para 3.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 60.06 e o mais alto foi 63.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Superconductor Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
AMSC Notícias
Faixa diária
60.06 63.45
Faixa anual
13.98 63.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 60.49
- Open
- 63.05
- Bid
- 62.52
- Ask
- 62.82
- Low
- 60.06
- High
- 63.45
- Volume
- 2.007 K
- Mudança diária
- 3.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 29.95%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 244.08%
- Mudança anual
- 162.14%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh