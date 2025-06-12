QuotesSections
Currencies / AMSC
AMSC: American Superconductor Corporation

55.89 USD 0.70 (1.24%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AMSC exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.89 and at a high of 56.54.

Follow American Superconductor Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

AMSC News

Daily Range
54.89 56.54
Year Range
13.98 57.85
Previous Close
56.59
Open
56.50
Bid
55.89
Ask
56.19
Low
54.89
High
56.54
Volume
1.024 K
Daily Change
-1.24%
Month Change
16.17%
6 Months Change
207.59%
Year Change
134.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%