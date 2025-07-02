QuotazioniSezioni
AMSC: American Superconductor Corporation

61.55 USD 2.94 (4.56%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AMSC ha avuto una variazione del -4.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.65 e ad un massimo di 65.70.

Segui le dinamiche di American Superconductor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
60.65 65.70
Intervallo Annuale
13.98 65.70
Chiusura Precedente
64.49
Apertura
65.51
Bid
61.55
Ask
61.85
Minimo
60.65
Massimo
65.70
Volume
3.988 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.56%
Variazione Mensile
27.94%
Variazione Semestrale
238.75%
Variazione Annuale
158.07%
