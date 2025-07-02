Valute / AMSC
AMSC: American Superconductor Corporation
61.55 USD 2.94 (4.56%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AMSC ha avuto una variazione del -4.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.65 e ad un massimo di 65.70.
Segui le dinamiche di American Superconductor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.65 65.70
Intervallo Annuale
13.98 65.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 64.49
- Apertura
- 65.51
- Bid
- 61.55
- Ask
- 61.85
- Minimo
- 60.65
- Massimo
- 65.70
- Volume
- 3.988 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 27.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 238.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- 158.07%
20 settembre, sabato