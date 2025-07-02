Divisas / AMSC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
AMSC: American Superconductor Corporation
60.49 USD 3.98 (7.04%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AMSC de hoy ha cambiado un 7.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 55.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 61.11.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas American Superconductor Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMSC News
- Las acciones de AMSC alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 58,95 dólares
- Acciones de AMSC alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 58.95 USD
- Amsc stock hits 52-week high at 58.95 USD
- Alibaba, Affirm Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- American Superconductor: Strong Growth Ahead (NASDAQ:AMSC)
- PBW: The Small-Cap ETF Of The Clean Energy Industry (NYSEARCA:PBW)
- How AI Fortunes Have Electrified American Superconductor, Up 115% This Year
- Why American Superconductor Rocketed Higher Today
- Earnings call transcript: American Superconductor sees earnings surprise, stock jumps in Q1 2025
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Oppenheimer raises American Superconductor stock price target to $64 on strong results
- Amsc stock hits 52-week high at 56.18 USD
- American Superconductor Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)
- Meta, Align Tech lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- American Superconductor (AMSC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- American Superconductor shares surge as earnings beat drives 5% jump
- American Superconductor earnings beat by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- American Superconductor shareholders elect board and approve auditor at annual meeting
- AMSC Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Amsc stock hits 52-week high at 43.41 USD
- Stock Market Leaders With Top Earnings Dominate The IBD 50
- American Superconductor stock hits 52-week high at 41.12 USD
- Amsc stock hits 52-week high at 38.12 USD
Rango diario
55.48 61.11
Rango anual
13.98 61.11
- Cierres anteriores
- 56.51
- Open
- 56.34
- Bid
- 60.49
- Ask
- 60.79
- Low
- 55.48
- High
- 61.11
- Volumen
- 4.897 K
- Cambio diario
- 7.04%
- Cambio mensual
- 25.73%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 232.91%
- Cambio anual
- 153.63%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B