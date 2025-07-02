CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / AMSC
AMSC: American Superconductor Corporation

60.49 USD 3.98 (7.04%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de AMSC de hoy ha cambiado un 7.04%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 55.48, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 61.11.

Rango diario
55.48 61.11
Rango anual
13.98 61.11
Cierres anteriores
56.51
Open
56.34
Bid
60.49
Ask
60.79
Low
55.48
High
61.11
Volumen
4.897 K
Cambio diario
7.04%
Cambio mensual
25.73%
Cambio a 6 meses
232.91%
Cambio anual
153.63%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B