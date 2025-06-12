货币 / AMSC
AMSC: American Superconductor Corporation
57.30 USD 0.79 (1.40%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AMSC汇率已更改1.40%。当日，交易品种以低点55.48和高点58.34进行交易。
关注American Superconductor Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
AMSC新闻
日范围
55.48 58.34
年范围
13.98 58.34
- 前一天收盘价
- 56.51
- 开盘价
- 56.34
- 卖价
- 57.30
- 买价
- 57.60
- 最低价
- 55.48
- 最高价
- 58.34
- 交易量
- 860
- 日变化
- 1.40%
- 月变化
- 19.10%
- 6个月变化
- 215.35%
- 年变化
- 140.25%
