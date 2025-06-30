通貨 / AMSC
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AMSC: American Superconductor Corporation
64.49 USD 4.00 (6.61%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AMSCの今日の為替レートは、6.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.06の安値と65.58の高値で取引されました。
American Superconductor Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AMSC News
- AMSCの株価、58.95米ドルで52週間の最高値を記録
- Amsc stock hits 52-week high at 58.95 USD
- Alibaba, Affirm Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- American Superconductor: Strong Growth Ahead (NASDAQ:AMSC)
- PBW: The Small-Cap ETF Of The Clean Energy Industry (NYSEARCA:PBW)
- How AI Fortunes Have Electrified American Superconductor, Up 115% This Year
- Why American Superconductor Rocketed Higher Today
- Earnings call transcript: American Superconductor sees earnings surprise, stock jumps in Q1 2025
- Facebook, UnitedHealth among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Oppenheimer raises American Superconductor stock price target to $64 on strong results
- Amsc stock hits 52-week high at 56.18 USD
- American Superconductor Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)
- Meta, Align Tech lead Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- American Superconductor (AMSC) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- American Superconductor shares surge as earnings beat drives 5% jump
- American Superconductor earnings beat by $0.17, revenue fell short of estimates
- American Superconductor shareholders elect board and approve auditor at annual meeting
- AMSC Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Amsc stock hits 52-week high at 43.41 USD
- Stock Market Leaders With Top Earnings Dominate The IBD 50
- American Superconductor stock hits 52-week high at 41.12 USD
- Amsc stock hits 52-week high at 38.12 USD
- Tesla, Array Technologies And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC), Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY)
1日のレンジ
60.06 65.58
1年のレンジ
13.98 65.58
- 以前の終値
- 60.49
- 始値
- 63.05
- 買値
- 64.49
- 買値
- 64.79
- 安値
- 60.06
- 高値
- 65.58
- 出来高
- 5.776 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.61%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 34.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 254.93%
- 1年の変化
- 170.40%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K