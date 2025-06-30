クォートセクション
AMSC: American Superconductor Corporation

64.49 USD 4.00 (6.61%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

AMSCの今日の為替レートは、6.61%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり60.06の安値と65.58の高値で取引されました。

American Superconductor Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
60.06 65.58
1年のレンジ
13.98 65.58
以前の終値
60.49
始値
63.05
買値
64.49
買値
64.79
安値
60.06
高値
65.58
出来高
5.776 K
1日の変化
6.61%
1ヶ月の変化
34.05%
6ヶ月の変化
254.93%
1年の変化
170.40%
