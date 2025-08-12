Moedas / AIZ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AIZ: Assurant Inc
209.59 USD 4.07 (1.98%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AIZ para hoje mudou para 1.98%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 205.29 e o mais alto foi 211.34.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Assurant Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIZ Notícias
- AIZ Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Add it for Better Returns?
- Should Value Investors Buy Assurant (AIZ) Stock?
- 5 Must-Buy Laggards of 2025 With Double-Digit Short-Term Price Upside
- EVER Rallies 16.3% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Will WTW's Radar Deal With Sompo Transform Insurance Pricing?
- Assurant launches API-enabled mortgage insurance verification solution
- MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
- August's Top S&P 500 Performers in the Financial Services Sector
- ORI Hits 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Air New Zealand stock downgraded to Sell by UBS on earnings concerns
- Air New Zealand reports 15% fall in annual profit
- Why Assurant (AIZ) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Prudential Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Assurant Teams Up With Holman to Boost Global Automotive Division
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Assurant (AIZ): Will It Gain?
- Assurant expands partnership with Holman to support 30 new dealerships
- Assurant closes $300 million senior notes offering at 5.550%
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Assurant declares quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Radian Outperforms Industry, Trades at Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Assurant appoints new COO and Global Housing president
Faixa diária
205.29 211.34
Faixa anual
174.97 230.55
- Fechamento anterior
- 205.52
- Open
- 205.29
- Bid
- 209.59
- Ask
- 209.89
- Low
- 205.29
- High
- 211.34
- Volume
- 757
- Mudança diária
- 1.98%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.88%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.37%
- Mudança anual
- 5.52%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh