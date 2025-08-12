Currencies / AIZ
AIZ: Assurant Inc
206.69 USD 1.86 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AIZ exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 205.95 and at a high of 208.62.
Follow Assurant Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AIZ News
Daily Range
205.95 208.62
Year Range
174.97 230.55
- Previous Close
- 208.55
- Open
- 208.28
- Bid
- 206.69
- Ask
- 206.99
- Low
- 205.95
- High
- 208.62
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- -0.89%
- Month Change
- -3.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.75%
- Year Change
- 4.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%