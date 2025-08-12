QuotesSections
AIZ: Assurant Inc

206.69 USD 1.86 (0.89%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AIZ exchange rate has changed by -0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 205.95 and at a high of 208.62.

Follow Assurant Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

AIZ News

Daily Range
205.95 208.62
Year Range
174.97 230.55
Previous Close
208.55
Open
208.28
Bid
206.69
Ask
206.99
Low
205.95
High
208.62
Volume
104
Daily Change
-0.89%
Month Change
-3.24%
6 Months Change
-1.75%
Year Change
4.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%