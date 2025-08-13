통화 / AIZ
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AIZ: Assurant Inc
209.69 USD 0.45 (0.22%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AIZ 환율이 오늘 0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 207.82이고 고가는 210.11이었습니다.
Assurant Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIZ News
- Strength Seen in Radian (RDN): Can Its 7.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- AIZ Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Add it for Better Returns?
- Should Value Investors Buy Assurant (AIZ) Stock?
- 5 Must-Buy Laggards of 2025 With Double-Digit Short-Term Price Upside
- EVER Rallies 16.3% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Will WTW's Radar Deal With Sompo Transform Insurance Pricing?
- Assurant launches API-enabled mortgage insurance verification solution
- MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
- August's Top S&P 500 Performers in the Financial Services Sector
- ORI Hits 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Air New Zealand stock downgraded to Sell by UBS on earnings concerns
- Air New Zealand reports 15% fall in annual profit
- Why Assurant (AIZ) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Prudential Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Assurant Teams Up With Holman to Boost Global Automotive Division
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Assurant (AIZ): Will It Gain?
- Assurant expands partnership with Holman to support 30 new dealerships
- Assurant closes $300 million senior notes offering at 5.550%
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Assurant declares quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Radian Outperforms Industry, Trades at Discount: How to Play the Stock
일일 변동 비율
207.82 210.11
년간 변동
174.97 230.55
- 이전 종가
- 209.24
- 시가
- 209.27
- Bid
- 209.69
- Ask
- 209.99
- 저가
- 207.82
- 고가
- 210.11
- 볼륨
- 406
- 일일 변동
- 0.22%
- 월 변동
- -1.84%
- 6개월 변동
- -0.32%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.57%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K