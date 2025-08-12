Währungen / AIZ
AIZ: Assurant Inc
209.24 USD 0.35 (0.17%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AIZ hat sich für heute um -0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 208.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 211.12 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Assurant Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
208.06 211.12
Jahresspanne
174.97 230.55
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 209.59
- Eröffnung
- 208.80
- Bid
- 209.24
- Ask
- 209.54
- Tief
- 208.06
- Hoch
- 211.12
- Volumen
- 554
- Tagesänderung
- -0.17%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.05%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -0.54%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.34%
