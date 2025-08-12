KurseKategorien
AIZ: Assurant Inc

209.24 USD 0.35 (0.17%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AIZ hat sich für heute um -0.17% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 208.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 211.12 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Assurant Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
208.06 211.12
Jahresspanne
174.97 230.55
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
209.59
Eröffnung
208.80
Bid
209.24
Ask
209.54
Tief
208.06
Hoch
211.12
Volumen
554
Tagesänderung
-0.17%
Monatsänderung
-2.05%
6-Monatsänderung
-0.54%
Jahresänderung
5.34%
