Valute / AIZ
AIZ: Assurant Inc
209.69 USD 0.45 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AIZ ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 207.82 e ad un massimo di 210.11.
Segui le dinamiche di Assurant Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
207.82 210.11
Intervallo Annuale
174.97 230.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 209.24
- Apertura
- 209.27
- Bid
- 209.69
- Ask
- 209.99
- Minimo
- 207.82
- Massimo
- 210.11
- Volume
- 406
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.84%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 5.57%
20 settembre, sabato