AIZ: Assurant Inc

209.69 USD 0.45 (0.22%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AIZ ha avuto una variazione del 0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 207.82 e ad un massimo di 210.11.

Segui le dinamiche di Assurant Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
207.82 210.11
Intervallo Annuale
174.97 230.55
Chiusura Precedente
209.24
Apertura
209.27
Bid
209.69
Ask
209.99
Minimo
207.82
Massimo
210.11
Volume
406
Variazione giornaliera
0.22%
Variazione Mensile
-1.84%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.32%
Variazione Annuale
5.57%
20 settembre, sabato