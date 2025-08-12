Divisas / AIZ
AIZ: Assurant Inc
209.59 USD 4.07 (1.98%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de AIZ de hoy ha cambiado un 1.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 205.29, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 211.34.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Assurant Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
205.29 211.34
Rango anual
174.97 230.55
- Cierres anteriores
- 205.52
- Open
- 205.29
- Bid
- 209.59
- Ask
- 209.89
- Low
- 205.29
- High
- 211.34
- Volumen
- 757
- Cambio diario
- 1.98%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.88%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -0.37%
- Cambio anual
- 5.52%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B