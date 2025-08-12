货币 / AIZ
AIZ: Assurant Inc
207.44 USD 1.92 (0.93%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AIZ汇率已更改0.93%。当日，交易品种以低点205.29和高点207.71进行交易。
关注Assurant Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIZ新闻
- Should Value Investors Buy Assurant (AIZ) Stock?
- 5 Must-Buy Laggards of 2025 With Double-Digit Short-Term Price Upside
- EVER Rallies 16.3% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Will WTW's Radar Deal With Sompo Transform Insurance Pricing?
- Assurant launches API-enabled mortgage insurance verification solution
- MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
- August's Top S&P 500 Performers in the Financial Services Sector
- ORI Hits 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Air New Zealand stock downgraded to Sell by UBS on earnings concerns
- Air New Zealand reports 15% fall in annual profit
- Why Assurant (AIZ) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Prudential Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Assurant Teams Up With Holman to Boost Global Automotive Division
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Assurant (AIZ): Will It Gain?
- Assurant expands partnership with Holman to support 30 new dealerships
- Assurant closes $300 million senior notes offering at 5.550%
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Assurant declares quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Radian Outperforms Industry, Trades at Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Assurant appoints new COO and Global Housing president
- This Assurant Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Tuesday - Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), GSR III Acquisition (NASDAQ:GSRT)
日范围
205.29 207.71
年范围
174.97 230.55
- 前一天收盘价
- 205.52
- 开盘价
- 205.29
- 卖价
- 207.44
- 买价
- 207.74
- 最低价
- 205.29
- 最高价
- 207.71
- 交易量
- 40
- 日变化
- 0.93%
- 月变化
- -2.89%
- 6个月变化
- -1.39%
- 年变化
- 4.44%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值