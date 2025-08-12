通貨 / AIZ
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
AIZ: Assurant Inc
209.24 USD 0.35 (0.17%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AIZの今日の為替レートは、-0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり208.06の安値と211.12の高値で取引されました。
Assurant Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AIZ News
- AIZ Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Add it for Better Returns?
- Should Value Investors Buy Assurant (AIZ) Stock?
- 5 Must-Buy Laggards of 2025 With Double-Digit Short-Term Price Upside
- EVER Rallies 16.3% YTD, Trades at Premium: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Will WTW's Radar Deal With Sompo Transform Insurance Pricing?
- Assurant launches API-enabled mortgage insurance verification solution
- MET Adds Cancer Support Benefit to Upgrade Critical Illness Plan
- Buy 5 Stocks to Stay Safe in Wall Street's Historically Worst Month
- August's Top S&P 500 Performers in the Financial Services Sector
- ORI Hits 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Air New Zealand stock downgraded to Sell by UBS on earnings concerns
- Air New Zealand reports 15% fall in annual profit
- Why Assurant (AIZ) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Prudential Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Assurant Teams Up With Holman to Boost Global Automotive Division
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Assurant (AIZ): Will It Gain?
- Assurant expands partnership with Holman to support 30 new dealerships
- Assurant closes $300 million senior notes offering at 5.550%
- AIZ Rallies 12.5% in a Year: Time to Buy the Stock for Solid Returns?
- Assurant declares quarterly dividend of $0.80 per share
- Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Radian Outperforms Industry, Trades at Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Assurant appoints new COO and Global Housing president
1日のレンジ
208.06 211.12
1年のレンジ
174.97 230.55
- 以前の終値
- 209.59
- 始値
- 208.80
- 買値
- 209.24
- 買値
- 209.54
- 安値
- 208.06
- 高値
- 211.12
- 出来高
- 554
- 1日の変化
- -0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.05%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -0.54%
- 1年の変化
- 5.34%
18 9月, 木曜日
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 23.2
- 期待
- 3.7
- 前
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 5.6
- 期待
- 7.6
- 前
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 231 K
- 期待
- 282 K
- 前
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- 実際
- 1.920 M
- 期待
- 1.935 M
- 前
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- 実際
- -0.5%
- 期待
- -0.2%
- 前
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 実際
- 1.734%
- 期待
- 前
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 実際
- $49.2 B
- 期待
- $123.1 B
- 前
- $151.0 B