AER: AerCap Holdings N.V
120.92 USD 0.76 (0.63%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AER para hoje mudou para 0.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 120.08 e o mais alto foi 121.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas AerCap Holdings N.V. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AER Notícias
- You Don't Need To Follow The AI Crowd For Investment Success
- AerCap Stock: No-Brainer Upside Gone, But Buy For The Long Term (NYSE:AER)
- AerCap entrega primeiras conversões de cargueiro Boeing 777-300ERSF à Kalitta Air
- AerCap delivers first Boeing 777-300ERSF freighter conversions to Kalitta Air
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Air Lease Corporation: A Big $28.2 Billion Surprise, Selling Without A Premium (NYSE:AL)
- Aercap Holdings NV stock hits all-time high at 123.84 USD
- AerCap Holdings stock hits all-time high at 118.13 USD
- Earnings call transcript: AerCap Q2 2025 sees mixed results, stock dips
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on AerCap stock with $130 price target
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q2 2025 Commentary
- AerCap (AER) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- AerCap Holdings NV earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Franklin Mutual International Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Herc Holdings (HRI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bristlemoon Global Fund Q2 2025 Report
- United Rentals Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- AerCap delivers first of twenty Airbus A321LR aircraft to Etihad Airways
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Earnings Preview: AerCap (AER) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Aercap (AER) This Year?
- Half-Year Portfolio Performance 2025
- AerCap: Trading At $116 With A Fully Adjusted Value Of $186 (NYSE:AER)
Faixa diária
120.08 121.61
Faixa anual
85.57 125.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 120.16
- Open
- 120.10
- Bid
- 120.92
- Ask
- 121.22
- Low
- 120.08
- High
- 121.61
- Volume
- 1.483 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.63%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 17.72%
- Mudança anual
- 27.69%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh