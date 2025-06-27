Currencies / AER
AER: AerCap Holdings N.V
119.57 USD 0.57 (0.47%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AER exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.24 and at a high of 120.19.
Follow AerCap Holdings N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
AER News
- AerCap Stock: No-Brainer Upside Gone, But Buy For The Long Term (NYSE:AER)
- AerCap delivers first Boeing 777-300ERSF freighter conversions to Kalitta Air
- Tracking George Soros’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Air Lease Corporation: A Big $28.2 Billion Surprise, Selling Without A Premium (NYSE:AL)
- Aercap Holdings NV stock hits all-time high at 123.84 USD
- AerCap Holdings stock hits all-time high at 118.13 USD
- Earnings call transcript: AerCap Q2 2025 sees mixed results, stock dips
- TD Cowen reiterates Buy rating on AerCap stock with $130 price target
- The London Company SMID Cap Vs. Russell 2500 Q2 2025 Commentary
- AerCap (AER) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- AerCap Holdings NV earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Franklin Mutual International Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Herc Holdings (HRI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Franklin Mutual Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Bristlemoon Global Fund Q2 2025 Report
- United Rentals Stock Earns Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- AerCap delivers first of twenty Airbus A321LR aircraft to Etihad Airways
- Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Earnings Preview: AerCap (AER) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Are Transportation Stocks Lagging Aercap (AER) This Year?
- Half-Year Portfolio Performance 2025
- AerCap: Trading At $116 With A Fully Adjusted Value Of $186 (NYSE:AER)
- AerCap completes 116 aircraft transactions in second quarter
- Touchstone Non-US Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TEQAX)
Daily Range
119.24 120.19
Year Range
85.57 125.45
- Previous Close
- 120.14
- Open
- 120.19
- Bid
- 119.57
- Ask
- 119.87
- Low
- 119.24
- High
- 120.19
- Volume
- 909
- Daily Change
- -0.47%
- Month Change
- -2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.40%
- Year Change
- 26.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%