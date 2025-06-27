QuotesSections
AER
AER: AerCap Holdings N.V

119.57 USD 0.57 (0.47%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

AER exchange rate has changed by -0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 119.24 and at a high of 120.19.

Follow AerCap Holdings N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

AER News

Daily Range
119.24 120.19
Year Range
85.57 125.45
Previous Close
120.14
Open
120.19
Bid
119.57
Ask
119.87
Low
119.24
High
120.19
Volume
909
Daily Change
-0.47%
Month Change
-2.46%
6 Months Change
16.40%
Year Change
26.26%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%