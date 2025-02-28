Moedas / ACU
ACU: Acme United Corporation. Common Stock
41.32 USD 0.17 (0.41%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ACU para hoje mudou para 0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 41.22 e o mais alto foi 42.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Acme United Corporation. Common Stock. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ACU Notícias
- Earnings call transcript: Acme United Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Acme United earnings beat by $0.43, revenue fell short of estimates
- Acme United purchases $6 million facility to expand Spill Magic operations
- 7 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Kings
- Perspectives On Micro- And Small-Cap Markets
- Acme United declares 16 cent dividend, marks 15th increase since 2004
- Citi initiates coverage on biotech amid improving sentiment in sector
- Acme United Corporation: An Exercise In Patience (NYSE:ACU)
- Trump’s ’big, beautiful’ bill to boost domestic manufacturing, defense
- Acme United Corporation (ACU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Small-Cap Dividend Stocks: Hidden Gems Or High-Risk Plays? - Top U.S. And Canadian Ones
- Acme United Corporation (ACU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
41.22 42.09
Faixa anual
34.35 45.42
- Fechamento anterior
- 41.15
- Open
- 41.71
- Bid
- 41.32
- Ask
- 41.62
- Low
- 41.22
- High
- 42.09
- Volume
- 18
- Mudança diária
- 0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.69%
- Mudança anual
- 0.61%
