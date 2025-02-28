通貨 / ACU
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
ACU: Acme United Corporation. Common Stock
42.27 USD 1.12 (2.72%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ACUの今日の為替レートは、2.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.22の安値と42.89の高値で取引されました。
Acme United Corporation. Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACU News
- Earnings call transcript: Acme United Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Acme United earnings beat by $0.43, revenue fell short of estimates
- Acme United purchases $6 million facility to expand Spill Magic operations
- 7 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Kings
- Perspectives On Micro- And Small-Cap Markets
- Acme United declares 16 cent dividend, marks 15th increase since 2004
- Citi initiates coverage on biotech amid improving sentiment in sector
- Acme United Corporation: An Exercise In Patience (NYSE:ACU)
- Trump’s ’big, beautiful’ bill to boost domestic manufacturing, defense
- Acme United Corporation (ACU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Small-Cap Dividend Stocks: Hidden Gems Or High-Risk Plays? - Top U.S. And Canadian Ones
- Acme United Corporation (ACU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
41.22 42.89
1年のレンジ
34.35 45.42
- 以前の終値
- 41.15
- 始値
- 41.71
- 買値
- 42.27
- 買値
- 42.57
- 安値
- 41.22
- 高値
- 42.89
- 出来高
- 39
- 1日の変化
- 2.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -2.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.09%
- 1年の変化
- 2.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K