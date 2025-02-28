クォートセクション
通貨 / ACU
ACU: Acme United Corporation. Common Stock

42.27 USD 1.12 (2.72%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ACUの今日の為替レートは、2.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり41.22の安値と42.89の高値で取引されました。

Acme United Corporation. Common Stockダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
41.22 42.89
1年のレンジ
34.35 45.42
以前の終値
41.15
始値
41.71
買値
42.27
買値
42.57
安値
41.22
高値
42.89
出来高
39
1日の変化
2.72%
1ヶ月の変化
-2.58%
6ヶ月の変化
7.09%
1年の変化
2.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K