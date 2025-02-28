통화 / ACU
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
ACU: Acme United Corporation. Common Stock
43.02 USD 0.75 (1.77%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ACU 환율이 오늘 1.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 41.19이고 고가는 43.36이었습니다.
Acme United Corporation. Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ACU News
- Acme United, 주당 16센트 분기 배당금 발표
- Acme United declares 16 cents quarterly dividend
- Earnings call transcript: Acme United Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations
- Acme United earnings beat by $0.43, revenue fell short of estimates
- Acme United purchases $6 million facility to expand Spill Magic operations
- 7 Upcoming Dividend Increases Including Two Kings
- Perspectives On Micro- And Small-Cap Markets
- Acme United declares 16 cent dividend, marks 15th increase since 2004
- Citi initiates coverage on biotech amid improving sentiment in sector
- Acme United Corporation: An Exercise In Patience (NYSE:ACU)
- Trump’s ’big, beautiful’ bill to boost domestic manufacturing, defense
- Acme United Corporation (ACU) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Small-Cap Dividend Stocks: Hidden Gems Or High-Risk Plays? - Top U.S. And Canadian Ones
- Acme United Corporation (ACU) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
일일 변동 비율
41.19 43.36
년간 변동
34.35 45.42
- 이전 종가
- 42.27
- 시가
- 41.87
- Bid
- 43.02
- Ask
- 43.32
- 저가
- 41.19
- 고가
- 43.36
- 볼륨
- 82
- 일일 변동
- 1.77%
- 월 변동
- -0.85%
- 6개월 변동
- 8.99%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.75%
20 9월, 토요일