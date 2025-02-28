시세섹션
통화 / ACU
주식로 돌아가기

ACU: Acme United Corporation. Common Stock

43.02 USD 0.75 (1.77%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

ACU 환율이 오늘 1.77%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 41.19이고 고가는 43.36이었습니다.

Acme United Corporation. Common Stock 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACU News

일일 변동 비율
41.19 43.36
년간 변동
34.35 45.42
이전 종가
42.27
시가
41.87
Bid
43.02
Ask
43.32
저가
41.19
고가
43.36
볼륨
82
일일 변동
1.77%
월 변동
-0.85%
6개월 변동
8.99%
년간 변동율
4.75%
20 9월, 토요일