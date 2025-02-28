QuotesSections
Currencies / ACU
Back to US Stock Market

ACU: Acme United Corporation. Common Stock

41.26 USD 0.46 (1.13%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ACU exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.44 and at a high of 41.26.

Follow Acme United Corporation. Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ACU News

Daily Range
40.44 41.26
Year Range
34.35 45.42
Previous Close
40.80
Open
41.00
Bid
41.26
Ask
41.56
Low
40.44
High
41.26
Volume
39
Daily Change
1.13%
Month Change
-4.91%
6 Months Change
4.54%
Year Change
0.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%