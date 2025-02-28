Currencies / ACU
ACU: Acme United Corporation. Common Stock
41.26 USD 0.46 (1.13%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ACU exchange rate has changed by 1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.44 and at a high of 41.26.
Follow Acme United Corporation. Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ACU News
Daily Range
40.44 41.26
Year Range
34.35 45.42
- Previous Close
- 40.80
- Open
- 41.00
- Bid
- 41.26
- Ask
- 41.56
- Low
- 40.44
- High
- 41.26
- Volume
- 39
- Daily Change
- 1.13%
- Month Change
- -4.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.54%
- Year Change
- 0.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%